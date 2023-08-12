How Rumors Of A Martha Stewart And Drew Barrymore Feud Began

The supposed tension between Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore started after the businesswoman put the actor in an awkward position. Stewart was seen actively disregarding the actor. This led Barrymore to just raise her hands to answer questions and participate in the discussion. She tried her hardest to engage and contribute to the conversation, especially after the topic of poblano peppers came up since she also wanted to share her thoughts and experiences with them. However, Stewart just brushed her off and even positioned her body to demonstrate that she wanted the actor out of her hair. Throughout the show, Barrymore showed great sportsmanship and is deferential yet enthusiastic in her demeanor.

Despite the video evidence, Barrymore was quick to deny the rumors. In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," via HuffPost, she explained, "We were all doing bits. We had just seen each other at this holiday event. We were actually bonding over that. And then we actually took a really cute picture, a selfie, together afterwards. And she was really nice."

The "Charlie's Angels" star also added that Stewart was just focused on cooking while she was playing around. Still, she reiterated that they were on good terms. She concluded, "I think it came off that way for comedy because she was the nicest person to me offline."