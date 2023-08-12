How Rumors Of A Martha Stewart And Drew Barrymore Feud Began
Celebrity feuds are an alluring spectacle that we can't help but be drawn to. While we may enjoy a heartwarming celebrity love story, there's something about the clash of famous personalities that entices us even more. Through the years, the entertainment industry has been riddled with heated conflicts, from harsh words and Twitter wars to full-blown brawls. In addition to the iconic Taylor Swift and Katy Perry feud or the legendary Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera rivalry, there was reportedly a dispute between Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore.
During the pair's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015, many viewers speculated about a potential feud between the stars. Initially, Barrymore and Stewart seemed friendly enough with no apparent tension on set. DeGeneres congratulated both of them on the release of their books, and as the cameras rolled and the audience eagerly anticipated the interaction, a surprising turn of events unfolded. Stewart, who's known to have a longtime feud with Donald Trump, seemingly ignored Barrymore during their guesting. Observers noticed Stewart's lack of warmth or acknowledgment towards Barrymore, which fueled rumors of underlying friction.
Stewart's behavior stirred the feud rumors
The supposed tension between Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore started after the businesswoman put the actor in an awkward position. Stewart was seen actively disregarding the actor. This led Barrymore to just raise her hands to answer questions and participate in the discussion. She tried her hardest to engage and contribute to the conversation, especially after the topic of poblano peppers came up since she also wanted to share her thoughts and experiences with them. However, Stewart just brushed her off and even positioned her body to demonstrate that she wanted the actor out of her hair. Throughout the show, Barrymore showed great sportsmanship and is deferential yet enthusiastic in her demeanor.
Despite the video evidence, Barrymore was quick to deny the rumors. In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," via HuffPost, she explained, "We were all doing bits. We had just seen each other at this holiday event. We were actually bonding over that. And then we actually took a really cute picture, a selfie, together afterwards. And she was really nice."
The "Charlie's Angels" star also added that Stewart was just focused on cooking while she was playing around. Still, she reiterated that they were on good terms. She concluded, "I think it came off that way for comedy because she was the nicest person to me offline."
All is well between Stewart and Barrymore
While we cannot confirm if a feud between Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore ensued, it is safe to say that all is well between them as of 2023. They were spotted being friendly toward each other when Stewart presented Barrymore with an award in 2016. And the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia has even appeared on the actor's talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," finding unexpected common ground during Stewart's visit.
In the businesswoman's appearance on the show in October 2022, Barrymore asked who among her audience was single, then she went on to say that she had been single for seven years at that point. Stewart chimed in and said, "I've been single for like 30 years. I'm not proud of it." When asked for the reason, she explained, "Because I am stupid. I should have married along the way in the dating time. After I got divorced, I did date a lot. I had a lot of fun, but I didn't take it as a priority."
Further sharing her regrets on deliberately putting love on the back burner, Stewart noted that she might miss dating. She added that rather than missing companionship, she misses the excitement of being with someone. For her part, Barrymore also shared how she felt about being single, she confessed, "There are moments, there are seasons, there are minutes where I go, it would be nice."