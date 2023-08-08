General Hospital Star Maurice Bernard's Favorite Soap Couple Is A Classic Choice

If fans have ever wondered whether or not soap opera actors watch daytime serials, the answer is that many do. "General Hospital" stars Lisa LoCicero (Olivia Falconeri), and sportscaster and part-time soap actor Stephen A. Smith (Brick), have both stated that they watched "GH" growing up. When Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) leaped into the arms of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) on "GH" in May 2023, "Days of Our Lives" star Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) commented on Twitter, "Beautifully executed."

Soap opera super couple Bo and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) recently kept fans on the edge of their seats with their big return to "Days," and Reckell spoke to Maurice Benard (Sonny, "GH") on the YouTube show, "State of Mind" about his career. When Benard asked what it was like at the height of Bo and Hope's popularity, Reckell stated, "It was pretty crazy. Thinking about it, I went into that alternate reality of Bo Brady." He further explained that he has dyslexia and even his mother was shocked when he initially landed a part on "As the World Turns" in 1980, because of all the lines he had to memorize, adding that to this day, he still has trouble memorizing dialogue.

When the topic of soap operas came up, Benard started listing all of his favorite daytime couples.