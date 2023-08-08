What Happened To Nail Pak After Shark Tank?

How far are business hopefuls willing to go to get their ideas off the ground? Well, one optimistic entrepreneur traded in an irreplaceable relic –- her engagement ring –- to invest in her company. Pulling together $300,000 of her own money, Barbara Lampugnale appeared on "Shark Tank" with hopes of securing funding for her up-and-coming beauty line, Duality Cosmetics.

Her star product, Nail Pak, served as a three-in-one polish solution, offering all the materials needed for an at-home manicure or pedicure. Each Nail Pak contained a prepared polish-remover swab, colored polish, and a file — all compressed to the size of a regular polish bottle. In her pitch, Lampugnale shared that the idea came to her during one of her family's weekly "Nail Nights." As a mother of six daughters, the abundance of nail accessories, bottles, and pads scattered around her home inspired her to find a solution. Thus, Nail Pak was born.

Lampugnale saw the opening for her unique product on the market. She applied for her patent nine months prior to filming and assured the Sharks there were no other products like this on the market. In 2012, she arrived on Season 3 of "Shark Tank" seeking support in getting her company off the ground and onto beauty supply shelves.