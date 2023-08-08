Here's How Sandra Bullock Met Her Longtime Partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, had a close-knit relationship with her children, and it's obvious from how she spoke about their sweet home life that they loved parenting together. Bullock discussed how their unconventional family came to be in her "Red Table Talk" interview. "I had Louis first," she confirmed. "Then when I met [Bryan,] we hadn't been together that long and I said, 'Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds ... because I'm bringing home a child when I come back from Toronto.'"

She did, indeed, bring home a child: the actor's daughter, Laila. Bullock later described Randall as "very patient. A saint. He has evolved on a level that is not human." In 2022, she told People that she was taking a break from acting to spend more time with her family. "I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while," Bullock clarified. "I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them ... I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now."

Despite the hardship her family is currently going through, it's comforting to know that Randall was able to spend time with Bullock and their wonderful kids in his final months.