The Sexiest Outfits Princess Charlene Of Monaco Has Ever Worn
Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for being quite the fashionista, and like her British royal contemporaries Princess Catherine of Wales and Zara Tindall, the Monégasque princess knows how to deliver a jaw-dropping style moment. One thing that sets Charlene apart from the women of the British royal family, however, is her penchant for donning daring ensembles that skew far sexier than any outfit Catherine would be permitted to wear.
Charlene's sultry gowns and saucy jumpsuits are widely admired not only because they're stylish as could be, but because they also assert that a princess doesn't need to be demure to be a proper, respected royal. After she became engaged to Prince Albert, the legendary late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld told Charlene, "You are going to be a style icon. You bring a breath of fresh air and modern glamour to Monaco" (via Vogue).
The former creative director of Chanel was absolutely right — Princess Charlene has spent her years as a royal serving stunning look after stunning look, and while some of them have been more reserved and "traditional" for a princess, she's also not afraid to step out in a bold ensemble that's undeniably sexy.
Her chain mail Versace mini dress with cutouts
In stark contrast to the modest ensembles worn by the women of the British royal family, Princess Charlene of Monaco attended 2017 Milan Fashion Week in a bold mini dress with some audacious cutouts. She dressed in a metallic silver Versace dress for her front-row appearance at the fashion house's spring 2018 show.
The sexy sheath dress was fabricated to look like chain mail and featured a low neckline with a shoulder detail, triangular cutouts from the center of the bust down the bodice, and a pleated section at the side of the knee-length skirt.
Charlene paired the sexy dress with a sleek black leather moto jacket, adding even more edginess to the daring look. She kept her accessories simple, opting for a strappy pair of silver heels and large diamond stud earrings. The princess' blond strands were sleekly styled in a deep side part for a retro-inspired moment reminiscent of Twiggy's famed pixie cut of the 1960s. Charlene donned a minimal face of makeup, save for her rocker-chic silver smokey eye.
Princess Charlene's mermaidcore gala gown
For Monaco's annual Bal de la Croix Rouge in 2018, Princess Charlene chose a showstopping Versace gown that gorgeously combined 1920s flapper style with the mermaidcore trend.
The black, silver, and nude dress featured a floor-length mermaid silhouette with intricate scalloped beadwork throughout the material. Strands of beads were strung across the gap in the plunging neckline, and the scalloped pattern grew larger and looser as it cascaded down the fishtail-style skirt. The gown's halter neckline gave way to an open back, which was strung with even more draping beadwork for an ornate vintage look.
Charlene accessorized with dainty diamond studs and an edgy bejeweled ear cuff, as well as a diamond-encrusted wrist cuff, strappy black high heels, and a metallic box clutch with a silver chain strap. Her honey-colored hair was styled away from her face in waves, and her makeup included a generous amount of bronzer, gold highlighter, a soft pink lip, and an edgy steel blue smokey eye.
The biker-chic leather dress fans loved
Princess Charlene channeled major biker-chic vibes with her mesh and leather gown at the 2023 Club Allemand International de Monaco Jubilee Gala. The Patent Leather Strip Sheer A-line gown by Akris featured a high-necked mesh decolletage and a sleeveless silhouette. The sheer neckline transitioned to a black bodice and skirt with a "Matrix"-inspired leather panel design from the bust to the hem. While the gown was neither revealing nor curve-hugging, its vampy vibe gave the princess an air of sultry grunginess.
Massive diamond stud earrings and a small black clutch were the extent of Charlene's accessories — she didn't need to add much to the look with the edgy gown as the star of the show.
The princess was rocking milk chocolate-colored tresses rather than her signature golden locks, and she wore her darker hair in a soft side-parted style gently coiffed away from her face. Her makeup was a soft glam, which, like her accessories, allowed her gown to take center stage.
Charlene's modern Morticia Addams-inspired fashion week frock
Princess Charlene stunned in more than one fierce fashion week look in 2018. While attending the spring/summer Akris runway show during Paris Fashion Week, the Monégasque royal looked like a modern-day Morticia Addams in her gauzy black dress.
The gothic number featured a sheath silhouette and a midi-length hem. Comprised of a knee-length strapless slip beneath a sheer turtleneck overlay, the geometric line pattern of the mesh layer had a chic cobweb look, if there could ever be such a thing. The dress sleeves also featured an asymmetrical hem that tapered over Charlene's hands for a witchy effect.
The princess finished the vampy ensemble with a pair of shiny black patent leather pumps and large diamond stud earrings. Her makeup and hair were styled quite softly, creating an interesting dichotomy within the look. Charlene's platinum tresses, a little longer than usual, were ironed straight and tucked behind her ears, while her makeup featured baby pink blush, a matching lip color, and shimmery champagne eye shadow.
Her audacious Atelier Versace jumpsuit
Princess Charlene was a statuesque vision in her metallic 2017 Bal de la Croix Rouge ensemble. The princess wore a jaw-dropping strapless Atelier Versace jumpsuit to the annual gala, showing off her shimmering shoulders and glowing decolletage.
The one-piece featured a blinding bodice of shining silver sequins arranged in an hourglass pattern. In addition to the sequin pattern, the jumpsuit did feature a cinched waist, which flowed into floaty sheer gray pants with silver glitter raining down toward the princess' toes. While the front of the garment was cut in a square neckline, the back of the jumpsuit angled into a V shape that ran parallel to the chevroned sequins.
Charlene went for a monochromatic metallic moment with her accessories, choosing strappy silver heels, a chrome-colored box clutch, and oversized diamond stud earrings from Cartier. She wore minimal face makeup but opted for a smoked-out silver eye shadow look.
The princess' glamorous jewel-toned gown
Princess Charlene looked breathtakingly regal at the 2013 Princess Grace Awards. The Monégasque royal was draped in a luscious deep emerald taffeta gown by Ralph Lauren, and she looked like a majestic princess straight out of a fairy tale.
The stunning dress featured an elaborate high-neck ruffled collar with an ascot tie and a halter-cut neckline. Elegantly ruched fabric lay in swaths over the silky bodice, and the gown's lustrous A-line skirt fell in wide pleats. Opulently crushed taffeta flowed behind Charlene in a voluminous train for a magnificently posh ballgown effect. The timeless gown truly captures the essence of queenly fashion, and the Princess of Monaco looked absolutely ethereal wearing it.
Charlene kept her jewelry minimal, opting only for a few diamond bracelets and a matching cocktail ring. Her hair was pushed back, adding to the regal aesthetic of the evening ensemble, and the princess' makeup was a neutral soft glam that coordinated perfectly with the look without taking any attention off her showstopping gown.
The princess' masculine-chic tuxedo look
For the 2018 Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York City, Princess Charlene looked incredible in a masculine-chic tuxedo ensemble by Ralph Lauren. At the event given in her late mother-in-law's name, Charlene donned a structured white dress shirt with a high collar and open neck. She wore tailored black trousers held in place with strappy black suspenders resting outside her bust for a sultry, figure-flattering look. A crisp black tuxedo jacket rested atop her shoulders, letting the princess' white shirtsleeves peek out and break up the overwhelming blackness of the look.
Charlene accessorized with black patent pumps, her signature diamond stud earrings, and a dazzling diamond loophole necklace with a strand of icy rocks dripping down her chest. The princess' golden locks were situated in shiny Old Hollywood-style curls, and her makeup included shimmering orange eye shadow, tangerine-toned blush, and a glossy coral-colored lip.
Princess Charlene's powder blue race day jumpsuit
A sexy outfit doesn't have to involve lots of skin and tight-fitting clothing, and Princess Charlene proved it with her posh powder blue jumpsuit at the 2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
The chic one-piece garment by Terrence Bray featured a bateau neckline that plunged into a V cut at the back of the jumpsuit. The wool crepe material hugged Charlene's shoulders and ballooned slightly into chic bishop-style sleeves with tailored cuffs. The wide-legged pants of the jumpsuit mimicked the billowing shape of the sleeves for a balanced, figure-flattering silhouette.
Princess Charlene's platinum blonde pixie cut was both soft and severe, gently tousled and styled in a slightly spiky coif. Contrasting her boyish hairstyle, Charlene wore a feminine peaches-and-cream makeup look and added glittering statement earrings to her alluring outfit. Between the soft blue jumpsuit and her icy pixie cut, she was serving haute couture Princess Elsa vibes in one of her fiercest fashion moments to date.
The strapless, semi-sheer Love Ball number
Princess Charlene bared her shoulders and decolletage in a romantic strapless Atelier Versace gown for Monaco's annual Love Ball in 2013. The Monégasque royal's sexy soft peach dress featured a sweetheart neckline with an ornate scalloped edge, a corset-style bodice with sparkling beadwork and swaths of overlapping ruched fabric, and a slip-style skirt that gently flared into a mermaid silhouette.
From mid-thigh to Charlene's feet, the skirt was semi-sheer and included more intricate beading. The base of the skirt at the back of the dress gave way to a very slight train for a bit of added drama.
The princess chose only one accessory — a blush Versace clutch — and she wore a very minimal makeup look that included a generous sweeping of peach-toned blush and muted accents of champagne highlighter and eye shadow. Her hair was gelled back for a tousled look, which showed off the array of blond tones in her highlighted tresses.
Princess Charlene's strapless peplum gown
In attendance for the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill in 2013, Princess Charlene of Monaco turned heads in her monochromatic ensemble. Her chocolate-colored Akris gown featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, a corset-style bodice, a peplum waist, and a fit-and-flare trumpet skirt with a slight fishtail train. The velvety fabric was ruched throughout for a posh, crushed look.
During the daytime portion of the nuptials, Charlene wore a sheer shawl draped over her shoulders and down her arms. Upping the sultry aesthetic of the dress in the evening, the princess stowed away the overlay to bare her shoulders and decolletage.
Her accessories were minimal again, as she opted for no jewelry other than her wedding rings. Charlene added a pair of nude pumps and a crocodile-print handbag to finish her dramatic wedding guest look. Her hair and makeup were understated but elegant, with her blond tresses side-parted and swept away from her face and her makeup including pale pink frosted lips and a soft smokey eye.
Princess Charlene's shimmering Barbie-inspired Ralph Lauren gown
The Monégasque princess was a few years ahead of the booming Barbiecore trend with her shimmering, iridescent pink gown for the 2017 Princess Grace Awards. Princess Charlene's Ralph Lauren dress had a stop-and-stare effect, with its off-the-shoulder bateau neckline, column silhouette, latex-like sheen, and hypnotizing icy blue shift. While the silk gown was a deep magenta, it had a mesmerizing turquoise iridescence under the lights due to the laser-cut sequins adorned throughout the material.
She added plum-colored pointed-toe pumps to the look, as well as a large pair of diamond stud earrings. Charlene's hair had a chic wind-swept appearance, as it was blown upward and away from her face in glam-rock-styled tresses.
The princess' makeup had a similar aesthetic, with her gunmetal smokey shadow and dramatic cat-eye liner. Tying the whole ensemble together, her cheeks were colored with rosy blush and her lips were a glossy pale pink in coordination with her gown.
The princess' flapper-inspired floor-length gown
Princess Charlene was inspired by 1920s fashion for the 2020 Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. She brought the Roaring '20s back with a floor-length, silver-sequined Jenny Packham gown. The magnificent dress featured a plunging V neckline, structured shoulders, semi-sheer long sleeves, and a column silhouette. Accentuating Charlene's figure, the intricate sequin embellishments ran vertically and crisscrossed over the bodice of the gown. Toward the bottom of the skirt, the sequin detailing was less tightly packed, giving the hem a floaty, ethereal appearance.
The Princess of Monaco accessorized more heavily than usual with this look, but the glitz and glamour of the vintage era certainly called for it. Charlene added an asymmetrical open-cuff necklace, which featured two dazzling pear-shaped diamonds along with plenty of smaller icy rocks. She also stacked two diamond bracelets on her wrist, wore two pairs of diamond stud earrings, and donned an ivory-colored silk face mask around gala guests per coronavirus protocols.
The Monégasque royal's hair was cut in a chic chin-length bob with blunt bangs above her eyebrows, again reminiscent of the 1920s. Charlene's makeup included thinly drawn brows, a bold red lip, red-toned blush, and a soft brown smokey eye for a head-to-toe ensemble that gave a gorgeous nod to the flapper era.
Princess Charlene's radiant white halter gown
The Princess of Monaco looked absolutely angelic at the 2012 Princess Grace Awards, but the devil on her shoulder seems to have had its fair share of input when it came to her sexy pearlescent gown. Charlene looked saucy in her floor-length ivory dress, which featured a halter neck embellished with metallic detailing that pulled out the gold tones in the princess' gown. The light-catching number flowed over her frame like water, and the sheath silhouette trailed into the most minor of trains at the base of the dress.
Princess Charlene's blond pixie cut was styled in a mock chignon, and her accessories included a metallic gold clutch, a sparkling gem-encrusted bracelet, and dazzling diamond and pearl drop earrings.
For makeup, she rocked a matte complexion with a rosy blush and lip, and her kohl-rimmed hazel eyes popped, thanks to her bronze eye shadow.
Her plunging power suit ensemble for an evening in France
While attending the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, Princess Charlene of Monaco was the talk of the town after she stepped out in a daring menswear-inspired ensemble. For the festival's Lova World Images Closing Party, the Monégasque royal donned a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that arced between her bust. The fitted silhouette featured a halter neck and wide-legged pants, and the material was horizontally ruched from top to bottom for an interesting textured effect.
After the red carpet event, the princess attended an after-party on Roberto Cavalli's yacht, for which she added a slightly oversized black tuxedo jacket to her sultry look. Charlene accessorized with a bright green baguette bag but no jewels, letting her jumpsuit be the star of the show.
Her short hair was casually styled in a deep part with one side tucked behind her ear and the other hanging in a soft swoop. The princess wore a glowing complexion, pale pink lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes as black as her outfit.