The Sexiest Outfits Princess Charlene Of Monaco Has Ever Worn

Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for being quite the fashionista, and like her British royal contemporaries Princess Catherine of Wales and Zara Tindall, the Monégasque princess knows how to deliver a jaw-dropping style moment. One thing that sets Charlene apart from the women of the British royal family, however, is her penchant for donning daring ensembles that skew far sexier than any outfit Catherine would be permitted to wear.

Charlene's sultry gowns and saucy jumpsuits are widely admired not only because they're stylish as could be, but because they also assert that a princess doesn't need to be demure to be a proper, respected royal. After she became engaged to Prince Albert, the legendary late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld told Charlene, "You are going to be a style icon. You bring a breath of fresh air and modern glamour to Monaco" (via Vogue).

The former creative director of Chanel was absolutely right — Princess Charlene has spent her years as a royal serving stunning look after stunning look, and while some of them have been more reserved and "traditional" for a princess, she's also not afraid to step out in a bold ensemble that's undeniably sexy.