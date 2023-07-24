How Celine Dion Moved On From The Death Of Her Husband René Angélil

Canadian singer Celine Dion seems to have it all: a thriving career, a beautiful family, and global success. Over the years, she has inspired millions and shaped generations with iconic songs like "My Heart Will Go On," "The Power of Love," and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." She is one of the bestselling recording artists of our time, with an estimated net worth of $480 million. She was also lucky enough to meet the love of her life at age 12 and marry him in 1994 when she was 26 years old.

Celine Dion's marriage to René Angélil withstood the test of time, lasting until his death in January 2016. Angélil survived a heart attack in 1991 but developed throat cancer eight years later at age 57. Although he made a full recovery, the disease returned in 2013 and eventually took his life after years of treatment. "Before he left, it was very, very difficult for all of us," Dion told CBS News. "So when he stopped suffering, I said to myself, he's okay. And he deserves not to suffer," she added.

The queen of power ballads also admitted she wasn't ready to fall in love again. "I go to bed with him. And I come on stage with him. And so I'm still married to him," Dion confessed. But despite these struggles, she found the strength to keep going and take her music career to new heights.