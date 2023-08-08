Walt Willey's Time As Jackson Montgomery On General Hospital Isn't Over Yet

Fans of the bygone soap opera "All My Children" were delighted when Walt Willey brought his character Jackson Montgomery to "General Hospital" for several episodes in July. After his run was completed, he was all over Twitter thanking the show and the fans for the wonderful time he had playing in the "GH" sandbox. As the fans gushed over his reprisal of Jackson, Willey tweeted on July 13, "I am at a loss for words (a very rare condition in my case) over the outpouring of generous, kind and supportive posts — here, in chatrooms, on 'GH's' social media — regarding my 'General Hospital' debut. In a word: WOW!" He was completely blown away by the love and support for him and Jackson, thanking the fans with several follow-up tweets, one of which stated, "I've said it more than once but it bears saying again –- SOAP FANS ARE THE GREATEST FANS OF ALL! Thank you so much!"

On the show, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) was investigating her boyfriend Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) who was receiving $50,00 a month, so she and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) went to Pine Valley to snoop in Jackson's law office. Hilarity ensued as he caught them in the act. He even interacted over the phone with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), who had spent some time there in 1999.

After that plot ended, the door was left open for Jackson's possible return, which Willey addressed recently.