Riley Keough Says Her Relationship With Priscilla Presley Is Mending After Reported Family Feud

"There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was," Riley Keough explained to Vanity Fair about her relationship with Priscilla Presley. "Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad, because at the end of the day, all [Priscilla] wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."

Much of the disagreement came out of the "chaos" among the family after Lisa Marie's death. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us," Keough recalled. "Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation." So, how does the relationship between a grandmother/granddaughter duo recover from a legal battle? As the famous quote goes, "It's not personal; it's business." Keough explained, "We are a family, but there's also a huge business side of our family."

Ultimately, she insisted, "Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She's just been my grandma." When it comes to a question many folks have had about the family's famous estate, Keough said that she's perfectly happy for Priscilla to be buried at Graceland one day if that's her wish. "Sharing Graceland with the world was her idea from the start," she said.