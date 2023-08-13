What Did King Charles Inherit From Queen Elizabeth?

After a long and impressive life on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. Staying at Balmoral Castle at the time, the queen's family rushed to be by her side in her final hours. Her death, in many ways, marked the ending of an era as well as the culmination in King Charles III's royal life — for as long as his mother was on the throne, Charles was waiting in the wings.

Though his coronation ceremony did not take place until May 2023, Charles immediately inherited the throne upon the queen's death. Two days later, on September 10, 2022, the Accession Council — a collection of politicians, high commissioners, London's mayor, and more – held an official ceremony proclaiming him as king. Their duty no doubt fulfilled the queen's vision for her son to one day take the throne with Camilla, Queen Consort, by his side — it was this very notion that she addressed in one of her final messages to the Commonwealth amid her Platinum Jubilee in the summer of 2022.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," the queen stated in her Accession Day message. "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."