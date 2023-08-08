Sources Say Prince Harry Is Taking Archie On A Vacation With Special Ties To Princess Diana
This one is for the boys! Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Archie may soon be heading out on their first father-son adventure. The Duke of Sussex is said to be ready to take his son to Africa — a place that is very close to his heart. "He's always wanted to show his kids the continent that has been so special to him for so many years," a source told Woman's Day (per The U.S. Sun). Now that Archie has gotten a bit older, Harry reportedly feels as though the time is right to bring his son to a place that's always been very special to him. The Woman's Day source went on to explain that Africa is where Harry has "felt close to his mum where he followed in her footsteps, and it's almost a familial right that he gets the joy of showing Africa to his son."
Indeed, Princess Diana spent quite a bit of time in Africa throughout the course of her adult life. Lady Di once attended a Women's Fair in Nigeria, and, in 1990, took a trip to Cameroon with then-Prince Charles, Biography reports. There's even a street named after her in Huambo, Angola, according to the Washington Post; Diana was honored thusly for her advocacy against landmines, a cause for which she bravely walked through a minefield in Huambo.
As such, Harry has shared his love of Africa with those closest to him, and he may be ready to embark on a new journey with his own son.
Prince Harry brought Archie to South Africa when he was a baby
Prince Harry has long felt a connection to Africa, thanks to his mother. And, of course, Africa is special to Harry and Meghan Markle, too. Not only did Princess Diana travel to the continent on various humanitarian efforts, but it's one of the places that Harry took Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, when they first started dating. "There's no distraction. There was no cell phone reception. There's no mirror, there's no bathroom. And there was no, how do I look? Thankfully, we really liked each other," Meghan recalled of their trip to Botswana on the couple's Netflix documentary. Then, when Harry decided that he wanted to propose, he chose a conflict-free diamond from the country. Now, it may be time for Harry to share the special place with his firstborn.
If the trip does end up happening, it will mark Archie's second visit; he and Meghan took Archie to South Africa — where Diana's charity work and campaign agains HIV and AIDS led her to a meeting with Nelson Mandela — when he was just four months old. As Archie is now reaching an age where Harry and Meghan can teach him more, he's understanding more, and he's taking more in, Harry is said to be excited to share this experience with his son.