Sources Say Prince Harry Is Taking Archie On A Vacation With Special Ties To Princess Diana

This one is for the boys! Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Archie may soon be heading out on their first father-son adventure. The Duke of Sussex is said to be ready to take his son to Africa — a place that is very close to his heart. "He's always wanted to show his kids the continent that has been so special to him for so many years," a source told Woman's Day (per The U.S. Sun). Now that Archie has gotten a bit older, Harry reportedly feels as though the time is right to bring his son to a place that's always been very special to him. The Woman's Day source went on to explain that Africa is where Harry has "felt close to his mum where he followed in her footsteps, and it's almost a familial right that he gets the joy of showing Africa to his son."

Indeed, Princess Diana spent quite a bit of time in Africa throughout the course of her adult life. Lady Di once attended a Women's Fair in Nigeria, and, in 1990, took a trip to Cameroon with then-Prince Charles, Biography reports. There's even a street named after her in Huambo, Angola, according to the Washington Post; Diana was honored thusly for her advocacy against landmines, a cause for which she bravely walked through a minefield in Huambo.

As such, Harry has shared his love of Africa with those closest to him, and he may be ready to embark on a new journey with his own son.