Tragic Details About Monaco's Princess Caroline

Meghan Markle isn't the first American actor to marry into a royal family, since long before her, Hollywood icon, Grace Kelly, married Monaco's Prince Rainier III way back in 1956. With that said, it makes sense that the world was once fascinated with Monaco's royal family, even if it seems like it's usually the British monarchy making most headlines these days. Prince Rainier and Princess Grace have since died, but their children, Princess Caroline, Prince Albert II, and Princess Stephanie have continued the family legacy.

Unfortunately, the Grimaldi family has faced more than their fair share of tragedies over the years, so much so that many believe that a witch had cursed their bloodline. One of those devastating events was the unexpected death of Princess Grace in 1982. Her eldest child, Caroline, had to then take on her role as the country's First Lady. Her father praised her for showing strength in a difficult time, saying, (via Hello!), "Princess Caroline stepped into her mother's shoes. She has the same spirit as her mother."

These days, Caroline keeps a low profile but that doesn't mean she's still not an important figure in Monaco. Her brother, Prince Albert, even told People, "What's she's done over the years, helping Monaco in various ways, on the cultural and charitable sides — she's always there." But let's not forget Caroline has had to overcome a lot of hardships in her own life too. So let's break down tragic details about Monaco's Princess Caroline.