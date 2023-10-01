Meet Princess Caroline Of Monaco's Third Husband Prince Ernst August Of Hanover

Princess Caroline of Monaco has not exactly been lucky in love. The Monegasque royal began experiencing romantic disasters back in 1976 when — at the tender age of 19 — she was introduced to a suave Frenchman named Philippe Junot. 17 years her senior, Junot had a playboy reputation that left Caroline's parents quaking. This, however, did nothing to stop the princess from marrying him in a 600-person bash. Caroline and Junot divorced in 1980, due to a great deal of infidelity.

Following her dalliances with Junot, Caroline fell for a totally different type of suitor. In 1983, the princess began dating Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian businessman with a soft side. It didn't take long for things between Caroline and Casiraghi to get serious, and the couple wed just months after they met. A brood of three children — Andrea, Charlotte, and Pierre — followed shortly after. Tragically, however, Caroline's fairy tale ending was cut short when Casiraghi died in a speedboat race in 1990. As she mourned her husband's death, the princess suffered so much that she retreated from public life.

Light only seemed to return to Caroline's life when — six years after Casiraghi's death — she fell in love again. The princess was spotted out and about with Prince Ernst August of Hanover, a German royal with a promising future. Over time, however, the validity of this relationship came into question, as it became evident that Ernst was not necessarily the gentleman he seemed to be.