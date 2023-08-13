Billy Joel And Christie Brinkley's Daughter Alexa Ray Is Unrecognizable Today

By 2010, Alexa Ray Joel had endured a rough patch. Just months prior, in December 2009, she'd attempted to take her own life by swallowing eight sleeping pills in her New York City apartment. She'd declared that she no longer wanted to live, but luckily, medics quickly rendered aid, and the singer was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment. An insider spoke with the New York Post, revealing that Joel struggled with various mental issues, including her body image, which seemingly motivated her to undergo a nose job. She confirmed the procedure in April 2010.

"I was thinking about getting this for years," Joel explained to People. "I was self-conscious of pictures taken from the side. To some people, that's vain, but at the end of the day, we all want to feel pretty." Despite her nose enhancement, Joel was firm in her stance that she would never get any additional work done to her body. Sadly, that did not deter the gossip from running rampant. After her rhinoplasty, many theorized that she had even more operations done.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org