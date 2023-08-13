What We Know About HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Fertility Journey

Alison Victoria is an HGTV host known for creating upscale, gorgeous renovations without being afraid to get her hands dirty in the process. While she's not a one-woman show on her regular programming, "Windy City Rehab," she is pretty self-sufficient. It seems like Victoria is the same off-screen, advocating for herself when it comes to her fertility.

The usually private interior designer recently invited fans to accompany her on her fertility journey, revealing on an episode of her show that she will be freezing her eggs. Amidst clips of her visiting Vios Fertility Clinic, Victoria confessed, "So years ago I tried to freeze my eggs and it was unsuccessful. I just don't want any more time to go by; I really want to have an insurance policy that one day, I can have a family, if and when I'm ready" (via People).

During the episode, it was revealed that Victoria had gone in for at least one egg retrieval in which one viable egg was obtained. The HGTV star admitted that undergoing fertility treatments with her demanding work schedule and a long list of clients is daunting. Still, she feels the time is right, stating, "I just want to set myself up and my partner up for success when it comes to family planning."