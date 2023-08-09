Days Of Our Lives Star Carson Boatman Announces Big Baby News
In the short time he's been on "Days of Our Lives," Carson Boatman's character Johnny DiMera has been on a wild ride. In 2021, Boatman joined the cast as a SORAS'd Johnny, who was a child a scant seven years prior. His surprise elopement with Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) didn't last long because the devil possessed him causing all kinds of havoc and led to the "DOOL" couple's divorce. However, Boatman's real-world romance with model Julana Dizon has thus far been devoid of any sort of demonic possession. In fact, the two got married on July 23, 2021, shortly before his debut on the beloved sudser. He told People, "We're ecstatic. We couldn't be happier. It's been a long year and so we're excited to kind of get it behind us and top it off with us tying the knot."
On June 6, 2023 Boatman's real-life wife made her soap opera debut on "The Bold and the Beautiful," in a role that was seemingly made for her — a model named Savannah. Although she's not on "Days" opposite Boatman, as fans expected, the couple are happy that she's entered the soap world. They recently had further happy news as Boatman posted on Instagram, "Boatman, party of 3! Coming December 2023. #pregnancyannouncement #babycomingsoon." Friends, family, and fans were thrilled at the announcement.
Everyone was so happy for the couple
Carson Boatman's Instagram announcement was accompanied by photos of him and Julana Dizon being playful while showing off sonogram pictures of their baby. Daniel Feuerriegel, who plays Johnny DiMera's father E.J. DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," led the reply charge with a hilariously risqué comment, sending everyone into a tizzy. As did many, Raven Bowens responded with crying laughing emojis, and one humorously scolded the actor, writing, "@thedanfeuerriegel DAAAANNNNNN." Another fan reprimanded him, posting, "You are wrong for that. Lol. His mama is gonna read this. Her dad is gonna see this. Lol." Still, everyone was happy for Boatman and Dizon's pregnancy, with one person writing, "Your lives will change in the best way. Congrats to you both! So sweet to see all of Carson's castmates showing their love."
Co-star Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark) happily responded with, "The greatest news!!!" Several other stars sent their congratulations including co-stars Zach Tinker (Sonny Kiriakis), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane), Paul Telfer (Xander Cook), Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), and professional ballroom dancer Lindsay Arnold. Many of the posts stated that Boatman and Dizon would make excellent parents, and the love being shared with them was palpable. And one fan cheerfully replied, "I just realized that your baby and @brandonjbarash [Stefano DiMera] baby will be about the same age! Lord help y'all if they are a boy and a girl!"
Congratulations to the Boatman family!