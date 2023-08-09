Days Of Our Lives Star Carson Boatman Announces Big Baby News

In the short time he's been on "Days of Our Lives," Carson Boatman's character Johnny DiMera has been on a wild ride. In 2021, Boatman joined the cast as a SORAS'd Johnny, who was a child a scant seven years prior. His surprise elopement with Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) didn't last long because the devil possessed him causing all kinds of havoc and led to the "DOOL" couple's divorce. However, Boatman's real-world romance with model Julana Dizon has thus far been devoid of any sort of demonic possession. In fact, the two got married on July 23, 2021, shortly before his debut on the beloved sudser. He told People, "We're ecstatic. We couldn't be happier. It's been a long year and so we're excited to kind of get it behind us and top it off with us tying the knot."

On June 6, 2023 Boatman's real-life wife made her soap opera debut on "The Bold and the Beautiful," in a role that was seemingly made for her — a model named Savannah. Although she's not on "Days" opposite Boatman, as fans expected, the couple are happy that she's entered the soap world. They recently had further happy news as Boatman posted on Instagram, "Boatman, party of 3! Coming December 2023. #pregnancyannouncement #babycomingsoon." Friends, family, and fans were thrilled at the announcement.