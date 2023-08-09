The Bold And The Beautiful Vet Bobbie Eakes' Prediction About Macy's Fate Just Made Our Day

Bobbie Eakes' character Macy Alexander on "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been sorely missed ever since a chandelier fell on her head and killed her in 2003. Although Macy escaped death after a major car accident in 2000, she would go on to have a beloved romance with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), until her permanent death by chandelier. However, Eakes recently teased a potential return of Macy to "B&B," getting viewers excited about the possibility. A fan posted a video of himself and Bobbie Eakes on Twitter when she attended " 'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Blast From the Past" fan convention on August 4, captioning it, "Macy lives!!!! #BoldandBeautiful." In it, the fan asks Eakes if Macy Alexander could still be alive, to which she states, "Oh, Macy's definitely alive. Definitely. I'm still in a coma!"

After the chandelier fell on Macy, she ended up in a coma and her mother, Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley), had to make the heartbreaking decision to shut off her life support. However, that happened off-camera, so it's possible Sally never actually did it.

Eakes went on to say, "I'm gonna tell you something, [executive producer] Brad Bell told me one year ... 'You know, Macy may not be dead.'" The fan commented, "And she could still be married to Deacon," to which Eakes agreed.