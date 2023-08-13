The One Way Kody Brown's Polygamist Views Drastically Differed From Janelle

In the aftermath of Kody Brown's breakups, it is quite clear that he didn't get along with his three ex-wives. The infamous polygamist is the star of TLC's "Sister Wives," which has been documenting the life of his plural family since 2010. As three out of his initial four wives left him, he's been making some candid comments on polygamy, changing his prior opinions on the lifestyle as he goes.

One of his more recently formed beliefs is that his wives should not be independent — at least that's what he's saying to his ex, Janelle Brown. After a long time of asking for Kody's involvement in her life, Janelle decided to do things her way, which rubbed the patriarch the wrong way.

For him, independence means being distant and, more importantly, disrespectful. Contrastingly, Janelle thinks it's crucial to be her own woman when in a plural marriage, and she says she's always been one. As the ex-spouses navigate their separation on the show, they have a few bones to pick with each other.