Sandra Bullock's Complete Relationship History

Sandra Bullock has been an icon of American cinema since she burst onto the scene in the '90s. With credits in dozens of beloved films that include "Speed," "Miss Congeniality," "Two Weeks Notice," "The Proposal," "The Blind Side," and "The Lost City," Bullock has been a rom-com heroine and an action star — sometimes both at the same time.

While Bullock may be best known for her on-screen romances, her off-screen love life has been equally dramatic. Over the years, she's been linked to sports star Troy Aikman, actors Ryan Gosling and Matthew McConaughey, and most recently, photographer Bryan Randall. Bullock has only married once — to West Coast Choppers CEO Jesse James – but it was Randall whom Bullock considered the "love of [her] life." In late 2021, Bullock explained on "Red Table Talk," saying, "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner."

Before finding her prince, though, the actor had to kiss a few frogs.