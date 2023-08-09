General Hospital Fans Agree Spencer And Esme's Selfie Is Totally Inappropriate

It would appear that a bout of amnesia has made Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) feel that she's absolved of all the evil things she's done on "General Hospital." With a notoriously wicked glint in her eye, Esme had framed Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for a heinous crime. She was jealous because her then-boyfriend Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) had eyes for Trina. To add insult to injury, Esme also had sex with his father, Nikolas Cassadine (then Marcus Coloma), got pregnant, and ultimately lost her memories after taking a swan dive off his mansion's parapet – frustrating the fans. Now that Nikolas is nowhere to be found, Spencer feels that it's his duty to protect baby Ace from Esme — as many feel she could very well be faking her amnesia — and get custody of the child. To that end, he's been living with her and Ace at his grandmother's house, and his once ice cold feelings toward her are starting to thaw, much to current girlfriend Trina's chagrin.

On the August 7 episode, after Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) paid the two a visit to update Spencer on his grandmother Laura Collins' (Genie Francis), search for Nikolas, he suggested that they attempt to change the image of the Cassadine family, which have notoriously been comprised mostly of villains. After he left, Spencer, who until recently vehemently hated Esme, agreed to take family selfies with her, enraging the fans who haven't forgotten what Esme did to Trina.