Why The Young And The Restless' Sally Moved From LA To Genoa City
Sally Spectra's time on "The Bold and the Beautiful" was one filled with instability, disappointment, and a trail of broken dreams. While Sally began her journey in Los Angeles as a young upstart in the fashion industry, it wasn't long before things took a chaotic turn, only getting darker by the moment. Spectra Fashions was widely known as one of Forrester Creations' chief competitors, and Sally wanted to do her namesake, the original Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley), proud by reviving the brand.
Sadly, Sally didn't have the vast resources of Forrester, and she consistently struggled to get her fledgling company off the ground. Despite the help of her future boyfriend, Thomas Forrester (then Pierson Fode), Sally continued to hit several roadblocks on her path to relevancy. In addition to her financial woes, she was met with resistance from people like media tycoon Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who attempted to crush Sally (figuratively and literally) by demolishing her company's building.
After her breakup with Thomas, Sally found a new lease on love with Bill's son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). For a while, they were the perfect match. There was an undeniable chemistry between the pair, and he helped Sally rebuild her soiled image. Unfortunately, Sally was so desperate to hold on to Wyatt that she triggered a chain of events that left her no choice but to eventually flee town for the greener pastures of Genoa City.
Sally and Wyatt split after his high school sweetheart reemerged
During Sally Spectra's relationship with Thomas Forrester, she moved away from Los Angeles at one point, joining him in New York City. However, his on-again/off-again situation with his ex, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) made their relationship difficult. After she and Thomas split, she eventually made her way back to Los Angeles looking for a fresh start. Before she left, her life was in ruins, and Wyatt Spencer was the perfect way to help her get over some of the pain. What neither of them banked on though was developing genuine feelings that were impossible to ignore.
Wyatt helped get Sally a job at Forrester Creations despite her murky past with the company, but ultimately his goal was to help her start her own fashion house. Sally didn't take Wyatt up on his offer to make that a reality, and things went downhill from there. Even though the tension began to mount, the true end of their relationship wasn't signaled until the return of Wyatt's high school sweetheart, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Wyatt and Sally didn't have a chance to survive when everyone in their lives, namely Wyatt's parents, Bill Spencer and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), was against them.
Wyatt briefly left Sally to be with Flo, but once he learned her role in keeping Baby Beth from his brother, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), he called things off. Sally was eager to swoop back in, but her own demons eventually ruined things.
Sally had to leave town after faking a terminal illness
Wyatt Spencer and Flo Fulton's chemistry and connection were undeniable, leaving Sally Spectra as the odd woman out. Sally got lucky because Wyatt couldn't be with Flo after learning she faked a pregnancy and sold Hope Logan's kidnapped baby to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Sadly for Sally, Flo went on a powerful tour of redemption that included donating her kidney to her aunt, Katie Logan (Heather Tom). This act of selflessness organically brought the two back together, forcing Sally out of the picture yet again.
After several instances of being knocked down and losing everything, Sally didn't take the breakup well. Sally devised a dastardly plan and faked a fatal disease in an attempt to pull on Wyatt's heartstrings. Flo agreed to let Wyatt be with Sally until she passed away, unaware of the depths of the scheme. Flo realized Sally wasn't really dying, and she confronted her about the plot, but she was hit on the back of the head by Sally's "doctor" Penny.
The women then dragged an unconscious Flo to Sally's apartment, keeping her hostage. Flo eventually managed to knock Sally out at one point, long enough to write a note to Wyatt, warning him that she was in danger and effectively blowing up Sally's diabolical plan. Wyatt was furious with Sally, and her lies cost her everything, leaving her no other choice but fleeing to Genoa City. There was nothing left for her in the City of Angels.