Why The Young And The Restless' Sally Moved From LA To Genoa City

Sally Spectra's time on "The Bold and the Beautiful" was one filled with instability, disappointment, and a trail of broken dreams. While Sally began her journey in Los Angeles as a young upstart in the fashion industry, it wasn't long before things took a chaotic turn, only getting darker by the moment. Spectra Fashions was widely known as one of Forrester Creations' chief competitors, and Sally wanted to do her namesake, the original Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley), proud by reviving the brand.

Sadly, Sally didn't have the vast resources of Forrester, and she consistently struggled to get her fledgling company off the ground. Despite the help of her future boyfriend, Thomas Forrester (then Pierson Fode), Sally continued to hit several roadblocks on her path to relevancy. In addition to her financial woes, she was met with resistance from people like media tycoon Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who attempted to crush Sally (figuratively and literally) by demolishing her company's building.

After her breakup with Thomas, Sally found a new lease on love with Bill's son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). For a while, they were the perfect match. There was an undeniable chemistry between the pair, and he helped Sally rebuild her soiled image. Unfortunately, Sally was so desperate to hold on to Wyatt that she triggered a chain of events that left her no choice but to eventually flee town for the greener pastures of Genoa City.