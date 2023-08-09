Amy Duggar King Makes Most Scathing Criticism Yet About Uncle Jim Bob's Church

Amy Duggar King helped blow the sanitized cover off her family when she appeared on the Amazon docuseries, "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets." She and other interviewees blasted the Institute in Basic Life Principles, the controversial ministry of which her uncle Jim Bob Duggar is still a member. In particular, King blames the IBLP for its culture of silence in cases of sexual abuse. This mindset, she says, led to the cover-up of Josh Duggar's earlier wrongdoings and empowered him to commit even more serious crimes. (Josh is currently serving out a 12-year prison sentence, and just got the bad news his appeal for a new trial was denied.)

But King isn't stopping there. She continued to speak out against the Duggars' faith group* most recently in a video interview with the Daily Mail. There, she made the strongest accusations yet, saying the organization "brainwashes every wife and every daughter." Even more alarming, she added, "The IBLP, it kind of breeds predators ... it breeds little predators, and it's true because [girls] are not taught about sex in a healthy way." Women in the organization are raised to believe their dress and behavior are responsible for men's lustful actions. "You know, what's crazy is that they won't allow tampons, but they'll allow predators in the home," King added, referencing the fact Josh was allowed to live at home with his sisters even after admitting to touching them inappropriately.

(*ED: We can't call the IBLP a church; they identify as "neither a church nor a religion but rather a nondenominational Christian ministry.")