Who Was Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall?

Oscar winner Sandra Bullock has been capturing the hearts of audiences since her breakout role in the smash hit "Speed." She, like the runaway bus, has never slowed down. But audiences aren't the only ones who have fallen in love with the beautiful brunette. Bullock has had several off-screen romances with her on-screen costars over the years, including Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Gosling, and Tate Donovan to whom she was briefly engaged. Then there was that fling with Troy Aikman and marriage to Jesse James that ended in divorce after reports of his infidelities.

Since 2015, however, Bullock's leading man was Bryan Randall, a professional photographer and former model who maintained a low profile in the public eye. In fact, until his death in 2023 after a three-year battle with ALS, he wasn't a household name. Now, it seems that everyone wants to know more about the man whom Bullock referred to as "the love of [her] life" in a 2021 appearance on "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith. It was not long after that appearance that Bullock announced she was stepping out of the spotlight to spend more time with her children. Now that we know the details surrounding Randall's health, we can't help but wonder if that factored into her decision. In part of a statement released to People, his family stated that "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."