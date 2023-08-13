Tom Cruise Dating Rumors Made Hayley Atwell Feel 'Dirty'

When "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" began filming in early 2020, rumors swirled that the film's stars, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, were more than coworkers. A source told The Sun, "Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one," before adding that the pair were getting cozy at Cruise's London home. While other sources, per People, denied that the two were romantically involved, Cruise and Atwell added fuel to the fire when they were spotted together at Wimbledon in 2021. They reportedly broke up that year but got back together in 2022 before calling it quits shortly after.

Neither ever confirmed nor denied the rumors, but in a July 2023 interview with The Independent, Atwell addressed their alleged romance. Speaking about Cruise, she told the publication, "I would be like, 'Ooh, there's some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it's not what I'm about.'"

She added, "Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?" Atwell noted that she was displeased with the rumors noting they were affecting relationships she had in her personal life. The actor also revealed how Cruise helped her deal with this unwanted attention.