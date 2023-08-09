William And Kate Will Speak On Queen's Death Anniversary. Why Won't King Charles?

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will lead the royal family's tribute to Queen Elizabeth II to mark the one-year anniversary of her death, which is coming up in September. "Her Majesty's passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next," a source told the Mirror. Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to "deliver a public message" on September 8, which could be in the form of a video or other social media post. According to Reuters, there will not be any public event to mark the occasion.

The queen died at her home at Balmoral in Scotland at the age of 96 from old age, according to the Washington Post. Many of her loved ones, including her four children, gathered at the estate before her death was announced to the public. King Charles III will not be marking the anniversary of his mother's death in any public way. Instead, he is expected to spend the day with his wife, Queen Camilla, at Balmoral, "quietly and privately," the Mirror reports. And while this may seem out of the ordinary to some, there's actually a good explanation for it.