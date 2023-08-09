Why Maura West Finds General Hospital's Austin Holt 'Irresistible'

"General Hospital" fans have lovingly come up with a nickname for Ava Jerome and Austin Gatlin-Holt's relationship: Jolt. Maura West admitted to Soap Opera Digest that she giggled when she first heard the term, explaining that Ava "Was not expecting that [roll in the hay]." She then remarked that not only was Ava not looking to hook up with Austin, she probably isn't in the right place in her life to start a new relationship after Nikolas Cassadine and may not even want one. She amended that statement by saying, "But, you know, there's something irresistible about that Roger Howarth that comes through into Austin!"

While Ava is best friends with Sonny Corinthos' fiancée, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), she could really only tell her that she slept with Austin, not daring to reveal that she murdered Nik. "Yeah, there is no one she can discuss that with, and it is really complicated," she stated, adding that Ava doesn't really know who Austin is or his motivations. West pondered, "Why is he the way that he is? How is he beholden to Mason? All that stuff is still a mystery to her, and there is something about that, about the mystery of it, that's kind of a turn-on for sure."

Although Ava and Austin are an unlikely pair, fans love seeing them together!