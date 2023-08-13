The Time Jack Almost Left Victor For Dead On The Young And The Restless

The long-standing rivalry between Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) had "The Young and the Restless" viewers hooked, as their clash embodied a classic struggle between two different paths to success. Rising from modest beginnings, Victor carved his way to prosperity through determination and a cutthroat disposition. In contrast, Jack was born into a fortune comparable to Victor's, without the sweat and toil that marked Victor's journey. To Victor, Jack's unmarked facade stemmed from a lack of the scars that bore witness to the challenges he had overcome.

On the flip side, Jack's contempt for Victor found its roots in the latter's aggressive pursuit of his goals. Victor showed no hesitation in wielding financial power to seize control or crush anyone who dared to obstruct his path. Jack admired his father, the late John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), for earning respect through honorable contributions to the family company, Jabot. He believed Victor had bought his way into power, further stoking his animosity.

Unfortunately for Jack, Victor consistently outmaneuvered him, staying a cunning step ahead in their ongoing power struggle. This rivalry seeped into their romantic relationships as well. Victor's infidelity entwined him with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), Jack's sister, while Jack found companionship with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), whom Victor had feelings for despite his reluctance. To make matters worse, Victor's behavior towards Jack's darling sister mirrored his actions with his other wives, ultimately leading to her mental breakdown.