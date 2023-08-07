The Young And The Restless Long-Ago Love Triangle: Jack, Nikki, And Victor

One of the most compelling storylines in "The Young and the Restless" began after Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) fell in love with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), despite being married to Nikki Newman (Melody Scott). Ashley, the sister of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Victor's nemesis, felt the same, and an affair began. When Nikki learned about it, she decided to give Victor a taste of his own medicine by having an affair with Jack Abbott. However, her plan didn't work out as intended, and Nikki later tried to find a new partner for Ashley, but by then, it was too late.

Nikki hoped Victor would return to her, but things turned sour when someone wrote an exposé about him, and he wrongly believed she was behind it. This misunderstanding turned their former love into bitter enmity, paving the way for Jack to make his move. Victor discovered the truth about Nikki's innocence and was on the verge of proposing to her when Jack intervened. Jack schemed to win Nikki's heart to get one over Victor but genuinely fell for her.

The couple was married in the same year that Victor tied the knot with Ashley, but seeing Nikki with Jack deeply unsettled Victor. He made a deal to return Jack's stolen company if he agreed to divorce Nikki. Jack reluctantly agreed out of family loyalty, but Victor backed out at the last moment.