The Real Meaning Behind Rihanna's Song Lift Me Up

When an artist goes into hibernation for years, there's no guarantee that fans will be awaiting their return. But for pop icon Rihanna, it was as if she'd never left. "Lift Me Up" marked Rihanna's first solo release in nearly six years. Despite an occasional feature, the songstress had not ventured back into music since the release of her 2016 studio album, "Anti."

As soon as RiRi posted a snippet of the song on Instagram, social media went ablaze. Her return to music had been long-awaited, especially since she had focused on business endeavors in recent years as a successful beauty mogul. "Lift Me Up" was chosen as the lead single for Marvel's highly-anticipated film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The song was co-written by Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, afrobeat singer Tems, and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler (via Billboard).

Released in November 2022, the movie is dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed the Black Panther, King T'Challa. His untimely death in 2020 shook Hollywood to its core, as he battled colon cancer outside of the public eye. The ballad serves as an emotional ode to the actor's legacy, as well as a reminder to hold loved ones close.