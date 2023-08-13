Who Was The Father Of Amber Moore's Child Eric On The Bold And The Beautiful?
One of the hallmarks of a good soap opera is the twists and turns involving family and romantic connections. The more dramatic and messy a storyline can get, the better. That's why some of the most famous plot lines of all time on soap operas revolve around paternity results and custody disagreements. When it comes to "The Bold and the Beautiful," the story of Amber Moore's (Adrienne Frantz) child Eric Sharpe (Connor Carmody) is one of the most complicated and drama-filled storylines in the history of the show.
Amber Moore debuted on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 1997 as a young waitress working in Furnace Creek, California. She made her way to Los Angeles after meeting Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) in the restaurant where she worked and agreed to babysit Sheila's daughter, Mary (Courtnee Draper). Upon her arrival, Amber fell in love with Eric "Rick" Forrester and the two became a couple. However, she cheated on him with a friend and fell pregnant.
Unsure who the father was, Amber kept her infidelity secret. Sadly, the child passed away after being born and Amber was left desperate. At her mother's insistence, Amber replaced the child she lost with her cousin's son, calling him Little Eric, and didn't tell Rick what had happened. Thus began the biggest "Who's the father?" storyline on "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Eric Sharpe's life started out as a lie
Eric Sharpe's biological parents were Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Becky Moore (Marissa Tait). Upon finding out that Becky was pregnant, Deacon abandoned her, and Becky gave her child up for adoption. Unbeknownst to her, Becky's cousin Amber Moore had taken in her child and was raising him as her own. Amber told Rick that the boy was his and Amber's son, and they named him Eric Forrester III. Of course, the truth would eventually come out. When Becky visited Los Angeles and realized that Amber was raising Becky's supposedly adopted son, she tried to convince Amber to give him back, but she refused. Amber finally confessed to Rick that Eric was not their son, and Rick left her, annulling their marriage. Amber and Becky moved in together and took care of Eric for a bit.
Further down the line, Becky married C.J. Garrison, making him Eric's stepfather. However, she died of cancer soon after; prior to her death, she encouraged C.J. and Amber to raise Eric together. Unfortunately, that family would never come to be. Deacon soon returned to Los Angeles and announced that he was the one who would decide who would raise Eric, as he was the biological father. As a young child, Eric had no say in the matter. Deacon had an ulterior motive, though, as he tried to play the rich Forrester and Spectra families against each other, relegating Eric to a bargaining chip in the fight for custody.
Eric avoided death twice as a young child
Deacon Sharpe decided that he would take custody of Eric and raise him. However, Deacon's then-girlfriend Carmen Arena (Gladise Jiminez) was not too happy as it meant Amber would be more involved in their lives. Carmen attempt to hurl Eric off a roof; instead, she fell and died. Amber and Rick then reconciled and took Eric into their care, even though neither had legal custody. Deacon enforced his parental rights again and he and his new wife, Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes), planned to raise Eric.
This didn't sit well with Amber, who kidnapped Eric in a moment of desperation after fighting Macy. After Deacon cornered her at the edge of a cliff, Amber and Eric almost fell over, but Deacon smoothed out the situation. Macy and Deacon officially named the child Eric Sharpe and were happy for a time, but of course, that couldn't last.
After Macy was killed by a falling chandelier, Deacon sent Eric to live with Becky's parents Joe and Tilly Moore, hoping he would have a more stable and loving home with them. Eric has not been on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since (though Amber mentioned in 2011 that he was going to school elsewhere California), but actor Field Cate played the character for three episodes on "The Young and the Restless." Eric has certainly had enough drama in his life from an early age, but never say never in soap operas: A return to Los Angeles could be possible in the future.