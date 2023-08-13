Who Was The Father Of Amber Moore's Child Eric On The Bold And The Beautiful?

One of the hallmarks of a good soap opera is the twists and turns involving family and romantic connections. The more dramatic and messy a storyline can get, the better. That's why some of the most famous plot lines of all time on soap operas revolve around paternity results and custody disagreements. When it comes to "The Bold and the Beautiful," the story of Amber Moore's (Adrienne Frantz) child Eric Sharpe (Connor Carmody) is one of the most complicated and drama-filled storylines in the history of the show.

Amber Moore debuted on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 1997 as a young waitress working in Furnace Creek, California. She made her way to Los Angeles after meeting Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) in the restaurant where she worked and agreed to babysit Sheila's daughter, Mary (Courtnee Draper). Upon her arrival, Amber fell in love with Eric "Rick" Forrester and the two became a couple. However, she cheated on him with a friend and fell pregnant.

Unsure who the father was, Amber kept her infidelity secret. Sadly, the child passed away after being born and Amber was left desperate. At her mother's insistence, Amber replaced the child she lost with her cousin's son, calling him Little Eric, and didn't tell Rick what had happened. Thus began the biggest "Who's the father?" storyline on "The Bold and the Beautiful."