Tragic Details About Susan Boyle

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and bullying.

Susan Boyle is a world-renowned mezzo-soprano vocalist who rose to fame in 2009 after her appearance on "Britain's Got Talent." Not only did she rapidly become a leading artist within a couple of years, but her debut albums were ranked No. 1 on charts in both the United Kingdom, where she lives, and in the United States. On top of this, according to her official website, Boyle had the single bestselling pre-ordered album on Amazon in 2009, has a whopping 680 million-plus views on her "Britain's Got Talent" audition video, and was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

However, before Boyle's circumstances seemingly made a complete 180 due to her sudden fame, life hasn't always been easy for the singer. Growing up in Blackburn, Scotland, as the youngest in her family, Boyle was subjected to bullying early in her life, and some of the cruelties against the singer still persist.

Nevertheless, Boyle has overcome her adversaries and chooses to maintain an optimistic outlook on life. To really appreciate this remarkable singer, it's important to learn about some of the struggles and tragedies that Boyle has experienced.