What Lena Dunham Is Doing Today

For Lena Dunham, there's no place like home. And home means family, which is why she built her dream house right in her parents' Connecticut backyard. Although it took a while for Dunham to settle down, having moved to Brooklyn from Manhattan and back several times, she decided she wanted a forever home in the place she felt most at home.

Dunham's parents, artists Laurie Simmons and Carroll Dunham, were fully on board with her proposed project, and lent their own expertise to the proceedings. While Dunham's parents' home is sprawling and spacious — a converted boarding school, in fact — Dunham's is much more modest, featuring one bedroom, an office, a guest room, and one full bath. But the house is unique and boasts quirky and cozy details (an upholstered office nook with a pink sliding door), as well as functional features built with Dunham's health issues in mind. "The low staircase is perfect for the days my arthritic hips give me trouble, with a custom carved banister that is rounded like the corners of a marshmallow, and the bathtub has a pull-up bar in case I get dizzy," Dunham told Architectural Digest.

And best of all, she gets to see her beloved parents whenever she wants, just like when she was a kid. "I loved them, and I loved the culture of our family ... I couldn't imagine a better set of pals," Dunham said of her childhood.