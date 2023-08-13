Every Hallmark Movie Steve Lund Ever Starred In

Canadian actor Steve Lund has lent his skills to multiple genres and avenues of entertainment. Lund appeared in the film "Wildhood" and Canadian television shows like "Bitten" and the Emmy-winning sitcom "Schitt's Creek." Hallmark has brought Lund into American showbusiness for close to ten years and also made him one of two "Schitt's Creek" actors to appear in Hallmark holiday movies. Lund's Hallmark resume is ever growing and his films with the network have brought him to exotic locations and even gifted the actor new skills.

An important aspect of Christmas is party season and Lund's first-ever Hallmark movie focuses on just that. In the 2014 holiday film, "Best Christmas Party Ever," Lund plays Nick, who is put in charge of his aunt's New York City party-planning business upon her retirement. Protagonist and longtime employee Jennie had hoped she would be promoted instead, and she hopes to prove herself by putting on an amazing Christmas party for a toy store, but in true Hallmark fashion, love might be in the air for the two main characters.