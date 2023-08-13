Who Was Days Of Our Lives' Daniel Jonas?
Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) has perhaps one of the most long-lasting legacies on "Days of Our Lives." From his debut on the soap in 2008 through his death in 2016, Daniel had relationships with some of Salem's most notable women and discovered his biological mother. From the beginning, Daniel was in the middle of some explosive storylines, as he first came to town at the behest of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) to save Bo Brady's (Peter Reckell) life.
After saving Bo's life, Daniel started working at Salem University Hospital, where he met Chelsea Brady (Rachel Melvin), and the two started dating. However, their relationship ended when Daniel cheated on Chelsea with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and the secret got out. Daniel and Kate continued their relationship, and he helped her through her lung cancer diagnosis. That was just the start of the drama that followed Daniel around Salem; he continued to be in and out of various relationships until his tragic end.
Daniel had a complicated relationship with Chloe Lane
Daniel Jonas took a liking to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) even though she was to marry Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Chloe went through with the marriage but continued seeing Daniel on the side. Jealous of their relationship, Kate Roberts poisoned Chloe and framed Daniel, but her plan backfired. Daniel saved Chloe's life, and she divorced Lucas. Daniel and Kate then got engaged, but things did not go as planned.
Daniel found out that he had a child with Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell) and tried to build a relationship with his daughter. Assuming that Daniel was cheating on her with Carly, Chloe cheated on Daniel with Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and got pregnant. She originally thought the baby was Philip's, and she left Daniel to marry him instead. Later, it was revealed that the paternity results were switched, and Philip was the biological father. However, years later, Chloe claimed that the child was, in fact, Daniel's.
For his part, Daniel went on to start a relationship with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), but his connection to Carly caused problems for the two of them. Eventually, Jennifer reunited with her ex Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), leaving Daniel single again.
Daniel eventually found true love with Nicole Walker
Another secret was revealed to Daniel Jonas when he found out that Maggie Horton was his biological mother since her eggs had been stolen and used to conceive him. Daniel found himself helping Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) as she tried to keep her child away from EJ Dimera (then-James Scott) and soon fell in love with her. Jennifer and Nicole fought over Daniel, and he eventually ended up with Nicole again. However, their marriage would never come to fruition.
In one of the saddest and most unexpected soap opera deaths of all time, Daniel was killed in a car accident before he could say, "I do." Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) was also in the accident caused by Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and both men were injured badly. Since Daniel was not expected to recover from his injuries, Maggie donated his heart to Brady, saving his life. Daniel has returned to Salem as a ghost a few times, but his memory lives on in the people he loved and, most importantly, in Brady's heart.