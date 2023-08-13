Who Was Days Of Our Lives' Daniel Jonas?

Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) has perhaps one of the most long-lasting legacies on "Days of Our Lives." From his debut on the soap in 2008 through his death in 2016, Daniel had relationships with some of Salem's most notable women and discovered his biological mother. From the beginning, Daniel was in the middle of some explosive storylines, as he first came to town at the behest of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) to save Bo Brady's (Peter Reckell) life.

After saving Bo's life, Daniel started working at Salem University Hospital, where he met Chelsea Brady (Rachel Melvin), and the two started dating. However, their relationship ended when Daniel cheated on Chelsea with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and the secret got out. Daniel and Kate continued their relationship, and he helped her through her lung cancer diagnosis. That was just the start of the drama that followed Daniel around Salem; he continued to be in and out of various relationships until his tragic end.