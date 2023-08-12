Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For Week Of 8/14: Johnny 'Fesses Up, Chloe Has Second Thoughts

As the dog days of summer stretch on, the drama on "Days of Our Lives" is still heating up, and some characters are about to reach a breaking point. August has seen a lot of changes in Salem and, in the upcoming week's episodes, fans will see sparks fly between old and new couples, marriages and relationships potentially shattered, as well as a touching anniversary episode for one of the soap opera's most beloved veterans.

Along with these storylines, fans will also be treated to more pregnancy drama with Nicole and Sloan, and Shawn's continued struggles with his regret over shooting Bo. Right now, the biggest storylines on the sudser revolve around Gwen and Dimitri's new marriage, the progress of Chloe and Xander's relationship, and, of course, the ever-present question of Victor's fate.

Here is what "Days of Our Lives" viewers can look forward to the week of August 14, 2023.