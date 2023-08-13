Eric Trump's Cancer Charity Controversy Explained

Eric and Lara Trump's insanely lavish life is constantly in the news, drawing both criticism and praise. Many say the two found success because of family connections rather than hard work — and some of their business activities are under legal scrutiny. For example, Eric Trump's cancer charity is being investigated for misusing donor funds. The money was supposed to help children with cancer, but the Trump family reportedly used it for personal gain.

Established in 2007, the Eric Trump Foundation has raised funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a nonprofit facility dedicated to pediatric cancer research. St. Jude has been helping children with brain tumors, leukemia, and other deadly cancers since 1962, changing thousands of lives for the better. The organization received over $2 billion in donations in 2021 alone, but its operating costs are significant.

Eric Trump redirected the funds to other charities, potentially misleading donors about how their money would be spent. But, according to Forbes, many of those charities were connected to the presidential family.