What Katrina Bowden Did Before She Was A Hallmark Star

If you're an avid viewer of uplifting Hallmark movies, you might recognize Katrina Bowden from made-for-TV romances such as "Love on the Slopes" and "The Most Colorful Time of the Year." While the actor made her first foray into the world of Hallmark in 2018, she has quite the list of impressive acting credits to pre-date this entry.

Bowden is a New Jersey-born actor whose career kicked off in 2006 after she began modeling as a teenager. Her early roles include guest appearances on shows such as "One Life to Live" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." From there, she went on to land a recurring role in the top-rated comedy series "30 Rock" and made a pretty successful film debut.

For fans of Katrina Bowden and her work on the Hallmark channel, here's everything you need to know about what the star did before joining the feel-good network.