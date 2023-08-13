The Real Meaning Behind LeAnn Rimes' How Do I Live

Before LeAnn Rimes dipped her toes into Hallmark Christmas movies, she released her hit single "How Do I Live" in 1997 — but she wasn't the only person to do so. The song was written by Diane Warren for the movie "Con Air." Rimes was slated to sing the song for the movie, but when producer Jerry Bruckheimer wanted a different sound, he gave it to Trisha Yearwood. Yearwood didn't realize Rimes had already recorded the song and a music video for it.

Warren knew Rimes' "How Do I Live" would be a hit despite not making it into "Con Air." Warren spoke with Billboard about how she encouraged Rimes' label to release her rendition of the song, too. Warren also told Rolling Stone about the situation and its aftermath: "Then [Rimes] was mad at me and [Bruckheimer] was mad at me. Until it became, you know, the biggest hit. ... [Hits] make people like you!"

Both Rimes' and Yearwood's versions of the song were shortlisted at the 1998 Grammys in the same category. Rimes sang the track at the awards show, but Yearwood won the award. Despite not winning, Rimes' "How Do I Live" stayed on the Hot 100 chart for 69 weeks. Rimes told Billboard how the song is, " ... played at weddings, funerals and just about every pivotal life-altering moment. There's a magic to great songwriters, their heartfelt lyrics and the right voice that soulfully delivers that message and we seem to have been the perfect storm."