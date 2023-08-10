Princess Charlene's Struggles Mirror Grace Kelly's In An Eerie Way

At first glance, it might seem like the Monegasque royal family lives a charmed life. With luxurious yachts, designer clothes, and a full-blown palace to their name, the Grimaldis appear to be one of the luckiest families in the world. That being said, however, within the principality of Monaco, there are whispers that the family is actually cursed.

As explained by ABC, many locals of Le Rocher believe that the Grimaldis' fate was sealed back in the 1200s. During this time, Prince Rainier I is said to have sexually assaulted a young woman. According to legend, the prince left this maiden so full of rage that she transformed into a witch and cursed the Monegasque royal family forever. Some people even claim that she uttered the words: "Never will a Grimaldi find true happiness in marriage," condemning all future royals to loveless lives.

While it is impossible to say whether or not this legend is more than ... well, just a legend, we have to admit that many Monegasque royals have had tumultuous marriages. Royal brides, in particular, have been known to struggle to integrate into the Grimaldi family. After the American actress Grace Kelly walked down the aisle with Prince Rainier II in 1956, she was said to feel isolated in her new princess role. Decades later, the Zimbabwe-born Princess Charlene married Prince Albert in 2011, and history seemed to repeat itself. Ultimately, throughout their respective marriages, Grace and Charlene endured loneliness and rumors of their husbands' infidelity.