Tragic Details About Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra surprised the world by eloping with her basketball star boyfriend Dennis Rodman in 1998. "It happened so fast, it was so spontaneous, and I remember right after I felt like 'Oh God, what did we do? What did we just do?'" she said while appearing on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." The couple wed at 7 a.m. inside a Las Vegas chapel.

According to Electra, she was not in a good headspace following her mother's death, which caused her to act rashly. "This was the worst part of my life and during that time I made some really bad choices. I didn't take care of myself and love myself the way I should have," she told The Mirror. "At the time I did the only thing I knew how to and I put these huge walls up around me, no one could get through to me."

The pair had quite a tumultuous relationship. They were once both arrested on battery chargers after a violent incident in a Miami hotel room. And, only nine days after their impromptu wedding, the newlyweds filed for an annulment, claiming they were not of sound mind at the time. Rodman's agent Dwight Manley questioned the legality of the marriage since they were both intoxicated. He also leveled some harsh accusations against Electra, calling her and others "leeches," People reported. "Obviously anyone that would marry somebody that was intoxicated to the point that they couldn't speak or stand had ulterior motives of some sort," he said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.