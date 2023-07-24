The Heartbreaking True Story Of Halle Berry

Halle Berry and her sister Heidi Berry grew up in Cleveland's inner city for most of their lives. This was until their mother, Judith Ann Hawkins, decided they should relocate to the suburbs for safety reasons. "[S]he was so horrified by what she saw at the school — the violence," Berry shared in a 2017 interview with Jess Cagle on People. "While we got taken out of 'imminent danger,' we also got taken out of what was familiar to us, and all of a sudden we were in an all-white school with all-white kids, like three out of 2,500 students," she explained. Berry and her sister were referred to as "Oreos" and "zebras" because their mother was white and their father was Black. This meant they bore "the brunt of a lot of jokes."

This fish-out-of-water experience made her quite insecure at the time, and Berry admittedly tried her best to fit in by overachieving. "I was Miss Everything — cheerleader, student senator, on the newspaper, the honor roll, you name it," Berry told the The New York Times. But things changed on prom night when she was accused of cheating to win the title of prom queen. "I had worked so hard to be accepted, but when it came to being a standard of beauty for the school, they didn't want me," she said. Instead of winning prom queen that night, she was forced to share the title with the first runner-up, a blue-eyed blonde.