Y&R's Michelle Stafford Knows We All Have Hot Takes On Phyllis' Freedom

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) of "The Young and the Restless" is her own worst enemy, and her most recent self-serving scheme almost cost her everything. She allowed her dead-end obsession with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to consume her entire life, blinding her to the potential consequences of her vendetta. Phyllis, alongside dangerous criminal Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), devised a plan to frame Diane for Phyllis' murder, so they'd finally be free of her. Unfortunately, Jeremy turned violent, and Phyllis was forced to kill him in self-defense.

Throughout her time on the run, pretending to be deceased, Phyllis contacted her children, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) to assist her on several occasions. Phyllis had a rare moment of pure maternal instinct and elected to plead guilty instead of fighting the charges. Luckily for Phyllis, the judge took pity on her story, and she set Phyllis free with only community service and probation.

Phyllis going free has elicited a strong reaction from viewers on social media, something the actress acknowledged in a recent Instagram post. She wrote, "FREE. Ok, go! Leave complaints here OR go to @georgeguzman and leave complaints with him cuz really, he has just been gardening today... But remember #iamnotphyllis #shekilledamaninselfdefense #yesiknowjameshydeishot #thatwasasevenpagemonologue #showmercy #didthebesticould." However, fans of "Y&R" aren't exactly showing the mercy she asked for.