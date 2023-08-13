Everything We Know About Monay From Claim To Fame

To start, Monay shared in the "two truths and a lie" segment of Episode 1 that her celebrity relative is her father. She said that he is known for being an athlete and that he has won an Emmy. Initially, her fellow contestants began theorizing that she might be related to Steve Harvey, believing she was lying about being related to an athlete.

The penalty reveals of Episode 3 linked Monay's celebrity relative to a fedora, a chain and lock necklace, and a thundercloud emoji. However, the biggest hint about Monay's celebrity relative came from her wine cellar clue, which was pulled by Gabriel in Episode 5. While her housemate was able to solve the picture puzzle pretty easily, which reads "'Saturday Night Live' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,'" he couldn't think of an actor who appeared on both shows.

The dossier challenge of Episode 7 also exposed some helpful information about Monay's celebrity ties as her file provided details, such as her dad winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama, being the face of [redacted] Sportsbook Commercials, and starring in the "[redacted] of Hollywood." Plus, her file also mentioned that her relative is associated with Larry [redacted], Kevin [redacted], and Sia. So, with these clues in mind, who could Monay be related to?