Moments From The Virgin River Season 5 Trailer We Want Answers To Now

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Season 4 of "Virgin River" was filled with drama, romance, and shocking revelations. Jack and Mel got engaged, and that's just touching the surface. Fans not only learned who shot Jack but that he is, in fact, not the father of Charmaine's twins. Moreover, Denny, Doc's grandson, disclosed that he is terminally ill. However, all of this left viewers with more questions than answers. That said, what we know so far about season 5 of "Virgin River" is that it's set to be released on September 7, 2023.

Speaking to NewBeauty in September 2022, Alexandra Breckenridge, who portrays Mel, dished about Season 5. "I think this season has started out well, and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done. I never say that either!" she said. "I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats."

While viewers have to wait until September 7 to see if what Breckenridge said is true, Netflix gave fans a taste of Season 5 when they released the trailer for Part 1. At less than two minutes long, it gives fans plenty to consider and look forward to.