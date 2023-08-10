The Stunning Transformation Of Will Poulter

He used to just be known around the internet as "the actor with the eyebrows," or the guy who makes out with Jennifer Aniston in "We're the Millers," but a lot has changed for Will Poulter in recent years. After co-starring with the "Friends" alum (as well as Jason Sudeikis) in his breakout role, he continued paving his way, eventually working up to highly acclaimed and star-studded projects such as "The Revenant," "Midsommar," and "Dopesick," for which he was nominated for an Emmy, and an episode of "The Bear."

Now, having made a name for himself, Poulter has been introduced to the blockbuster Marvel Universe, appearing in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" as Adam Warlock and debuting one of the best celebrity fitness transformations to date. If there's one thing we all know about the franchise, it's that the films and series are endless, making 2023 the year that Poulter likely set himself up for monumental fame and fortune.

With such a sudden launch into the spotlight and a filmography that just keeps on growing, many have wondered how the actor's life has led him to such profound recognition and opportunities to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. We'll dive into the stunning transformation of Will Poulter, from his humble days as a West London schoolboy to his remarkable celebrity status today.