The Real Housewives Star JFK Jr's Wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Called Before She Died

Life can change in an instant, and it's impossible to know when a conversation with a loved one might be the last — a difficult but inescapable reality that "Real Housewives of New York" Carole Radziwill has had to confront more than once. The cousin-in-law to John F. Kennedy Jr. and best friend to his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, experienced this certainty of life when she had her final phone call with Bessette-Kennedy hours before her and her husband's tragic death in 1999.

Radziwill recalled the phone conversation in an episode of the HLN docu-series "How It Really Happened with Hill Harper" titled "JFK Jr.'s Tragic Final Flight." Radziwill said that Bessette-Kennedy called her just before the flight that she, her sister, and JFK Jr. were taking to Martha's Vineyard departed. She didn't remember the particulars of the phone call, but she did remember not saying "I love you" back when Bessette-Kennedy said it to her.

The author and TV personality said the phone call took place in the evening, around 8 p.m. By midnight, she would receive a far graver call — the plane never made it to its destination, and she would never see Bessette-Kennedy, her sister, or JFK Jr. again.