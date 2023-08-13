The Reason Hillary Clinton Got Her Wedding Dress On A Last-Minute Trip To Dillard's

For many brides, the wedding dress is one of the most important elements of their big day. They sometimes spend months agonizing over getting the perfect look and fit. Walking into a store and choosing a ready-made gown to walk down the aisle in isn't really a bride's MO. But you may be surprised to learn that celebrities have done exactly this; even big names such as Priscilla Presley and Kelly Ripa got a wedding dress off the rack instead of from a designer.

And you can add Hillary Clinton to that list, too. The former first lady sat down with Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and divulged how a single trip to the department store Dillard's was all it took to find her perfect gown. Recounting, "My husband [Bill Clinton] had asked me to marry him twice, and I said, 'Not now, no.' The third time was the charm. And then he said, 'Well let's hurry up and do it before you change your mind.'"

Clinton didn't exactly change her mind so much as she let the wedding slip her mind. Before she knew it, the big day was upon her, and she didn't have a dress. Enter a trip to the local department store and her on-trend for the time period purchase.