Meet Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney's Husband, David Sanov

While David Sanov isn't a celebrity himself, his wife is a soap opera veteran as well as a Hallmark Channel favorite. Alison Sweeney has made a name for herself with over 30 years of acting experience, getting her showbiz break when she was just a kid. After more than 40 big projects behind her, including the double trilogy of "The Wedding Veil" and the "Murder, She Baked" franchise, Sweeney is still most likely best known as Sami Brady from the beloved TV series "Days of Our Lives." Many Hollywood stars with Sweeney's status end up matching with someone from a similar Hollywood-related industry, but not her. The actor married her longtime family acquaintance, who was also her childhood crush at one point.

Despite being quite private, Sanov can often be seen accompanying Sweeney to star-studded events in order to showcase his support for his wife. After being married for more than 20 years and having two children together, the couple's long-lasting love continues to grow due to their conscious efforts to invest in their relationship as well as their insistence on working as a team.