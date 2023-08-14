The One Word Tyler Hynes Uses To Describe His Legion Of Hallmark Fans

Tyler Hynes might not have been in a huge number of Hallmark movies, but he's made quite an impact so far and is undoubtedly set to become the newest Hallmark veteran. His fans, whom he doesn't really like to address as such, are devoted to the actor's work so much that they've substantially helped him create and navigate his latest project, a short movie by the name of "Chimera."

The Sci-Fi undertaking that's just over 15 minutes long purposefully lacks plot details but is nonetheless completely alluring, and Hynes' legion of Hallmark fans seem to agree. Thanks to their speculations and comments on social media, the actor-turned-writer has been able to expand the short with every new release, incorporating the viewers' POV.

This comes as no surprise for him, though, as he's always been open about what he really thinks of Hallmark movie fans (spoiler alert, it's all the best). As he immersed himself in unknown territory with "Chimera," Hallmark enthusiasts made the experience unforgettable for the actor.