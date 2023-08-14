Hallmark Mahogany's Napa Ever After Is A Historic Premiere. Here's Why

On August 26, 2023, the newest movie in the Hallmark Mahogany film umbrella will premiere. Hallmark Mahogany began selling greeting cards geared toward Black customers and families in the late '80s, and they have expanded their range of products since then. The Hallmark Channel announced in 2021 that they would start releasing movies in a Hallmark Mahogany line and that they would be airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for the time being.

"Napa Ever After" will have a historic premiere because it is the first Hallmark Mahogany movie to premiere on the main Hallmark Channel. It is also the first to premiere on a Saturday night, as opposed to Sunday night.

"Napa Ever After" is the sixth Hallmark Mahogany movie. The film stars Denise Boutté as Cassandra and Colin Lawrence as Alec. Cassandra is a lawyer who inherits her grandmother's vineyard, Eloi Vineyards. The vineyard has seen better days and is not doing well financially, so local widower Alec helps Cassandra fix it up for her friend's wedding. In true Hallmark fashion, the duo finds love along the way.