Erin And Ben Napier's Rare Vacation Photo Has Fans Begging To See More
Erin and Ben Napier are an HGTV power couple. Since 2016, the Napiers have starred in "Home Town." In the series, the pair, who married in 2008, renovate historic homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Erin and Ben have a lot on their plate. Along with filming their show, the couple are also parents to two young children, daughters Helen and Mae. Likewise, the Napiers have other business ventures, including Laurel Mercantile Co., which sells candles, books, clothing, decor, accessories, and more. They are also the owners of the Scotsman General Store in Laurel. All in all, their dedication to revitalizing Laurel is evident.
However, in August 2023, Erin posted on Instagram that she and Ben were away from Laurel in a rare vacation photo. She captioned their selfie, "So lobster is very tasty #familyvacation." In the post, Erin also included a photo of herself grabbing a lobster. Fans were quick to express their approval of their holiday. One wrote, "So awesome to see this .. I hope ya'll had a fabulous time and relaxed.." Another said, "Aawww come on!! You and Ben are couple goals for everyone. Thanks for sharing a part of yourselves." While Erin did not disclose the location of their vacation, the lobsters provided a hint.
The couple had a New England getaway
A social media pic posted by New England influencer Jackie Greaney revealed that Erin and Ben Napier had gone to Maine. Pictured with Erin and Ben, Greaney's photo shows the historic Portland Head Light, located in Cape Elizabeth, in the background. In the caption, Greaney revealed that she, her partner, and the Napiers had gone lobster fishing. However, no other details about their vacation were disclosed. That said, this photo, along with the Napiers' vacation selfie, showed off Ben's recent dramatic weight loss. His cheeks look slimmer than what fans are used to seeing on "Home Town."
Ben is six feet, six inches, and towers over everyone in Greaney's photo. Although a fishing apron covers his figure, it's clear that he has lost quite a bit of weight. Ben's weight loss journey began in 2018 and has been going steady since. In July 2023, Erin posted a fitness transformation video of Ben online. Ben showed off his slimmer figure in a dapper outfit. In the caption, Erin explained that Ben "got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in march so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP. mission accomplished." Here's hoping the couple's trip up north was a relaxing break from the grind!